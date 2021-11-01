Turkey will not attend Libya conference with Greece, Israel, Greek Cyprus

Turkey will not attend a Paris conference on Libya that Greece, Israel, and the Greek Cypriot administration will participate in, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday, speaking at his meeting with French President, Emmanuel Macron, at the G-20 Summit in Rome, Anadolu News Agency reports.

We cannot attend the Paris conference which Greece, Israel, and the Greek Cypriot administration participate in, we told him (Macron). This is our condition. If these countries are to attend the conference, then there is also no need to send special representatives

,Erdogan told journalists, on his return from the Summit.

The Paris conference, expected to be held in November, aims to give a final international push so that elections are held by year-end and to endorse the departure of foreign forces.

On the other hand, Turkey also disagrees with Israel and Greece on the East Mediterranean, as they excluded Turkey from East Med Gas Forum in 2019.

In 2019, Israel and Greece launched a regional gas forum which included eastern Mediterranean countries but excluded Turkey and Lebanon.