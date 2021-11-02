Al-Mishri: The electoral laws are written between Cairo and Paris

The Head of the Libyan High Council of State Khalid Al-Mishri said Monday that there are some countries that don’t want stability in Libya and are creating hindrances by issuing inapplicable laws or laws that can’t bring about acceptable results.

Al-Mashri’s claim came during his speech in a session of his council, which was followed by Libyan Express, in which he indicated that the appeals that he personally and his council submitted pertain to the laws issued by the House of Representatives, as well as an administrative appeal about the procedures of the concerned commission.

Al-Mashri claimed that the electoral laws are written between Cairo and Paris and under regional supervision, which therefore contradicts the fact that Libya is an independent, sovereign state that adheres to its independence, sovereignty and UN Security Council resolutions, accusing the UN mission of trying to pass flawed laws that contradict these resolutions, as he put it.

He said, “The head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Ján Kubiš, is trying hard to comply with the political agreement and Security Council resolutions, but there are some employees in the mission who always try to confuse that there will be no consensus and that the mission must continue to support the laws from the Presidency of the House of Representatives.”

Al-Mashri pointed the finger at the chairman of the High National Elections Commission (HNEC), Imad Al-Sayeh, for making strenuous efforts to pass these laws, which he described as “flawed.”