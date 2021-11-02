Private plane with figure close to Libyan warlord Haftar flies to Israel: report

A private jet belonging to a figure close to retired Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar flew to Israel on Monday, according to an Israeli journalist.

Itay Blumental, who works for the Israeli state’s Kan radio network, wrote on Twitter: “An executive plane (P4-RMA) used by the men of Libyan General Khalifa Haftar who controls eastern Libya is on its way to Ben Gurion Airport from Dubai.”

“It will later take off for Egypt. General Haftar enjoys the support of Russia, Egypt, the UAE, Jordan, France, and… it has been claimed that Israel also supports him,” he added.

Libya and Israel do not share any diplomatic relations.

The New Arab cannot independently verify the claims.

מטוס מנהלים בשימוש אנשיו של הגנרל הלובי ח’ליפה חפתר (P4-RMA), ששולט במזרח לוב, נמצא בדרכו לנתב”ג מדובאי. בהמשך ימריא למצרים. הגנרל חפתר נהנה מתמיכת רוסיה, מצרים, איחוד האמירויות, ירדן, צרפת ובעבר נטען שגם ישראל מסייעת לו @kaisos1987 pic.twitter.com/nNwrKO2sVF

— איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) November 1, 2021

Blumental did not mention what time the plane landed or how long it stayed in Israel. The identity of those on board was not made clear either.

Haftar, who controls most of eastern Libya, has so far resisted efforts to place his forces under the authority of the UN-backed Government of National Unity, as stipulated in the October 2020 peace agreement signed by rival Libyan factions.

Libya has been divided between rival power centres and torn by bloody conflict involving militias, foreign fighters and militant Islamist groups since to fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011.