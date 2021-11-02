UNDP supports HNEC with US$ 884,000 for the upcoming elections

The High National Elections Commission’s (HNEC) head, Emad A-Sayeh, signed an agreement yesterday with the UNDP Resident Representative, Marc-André Franche, at HNEC’s Headquarters, committing US$ 883,503.00 to the ‘Promoting Elections for the People of Libya’ (PEPOL) project.

The UNDP reported that the contribution will increase funding available for the procurement of electoral materials, in preparation for the country’s upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The PEPOL project supports the capacity and readiness of the HNEC to prepare and conduct electoral events. Under Libyan leadership, the project is implemented by the United Nations Electoral Support Team (UNEST), comprising experts from the UNDP Libya and UNSMIL, who provide technical advice and support.

During the signing ceremony HNEC head Al-Sayeh stated: “we signed today the cost-sharing agreement with UNDP Libya that provides support to HNEC through local and international partners. This agreement is to cover the procurement of electoral materials to be used in the upcoming 24th December elections”.

On his part, UNDP Resident Representative, Franche, said “By contributing to efforts led by UNDP and UNSMIL, HNEC is supporting the right of Libyan people to determine their own leadership through elections. Along with other partners, UNDP is standing by Libya to further advance the country’s progress on free, inclusive and fair elections’’