Dbeibah could be presidential candidate on Dec. 24

The Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah is said to have tapped his Deputy, Ramadan Abu Janah, to run government business as he prepares to announce his campaign to run in presidential elections, if held on December 24, according to Bawabat Al-Wasat TV Channel.

The decision by the Libyan Prime Minister comes in line with the conditions of presidential candidacy within the law passed by the House of Representatives, which is still considering the amendments to the law as per the request of the High National Elections Commission.

The main amendment wanted by the High National Elections Commission is to Article 12 of the elections law, urging the House of Representatives to scrap the condition in the Article that says candidates must resign or take a leave from their government or military work three months before election day; an amendment in favor of Dbeibah and other figures’ presidential run.

On September 22 – three months and two days before elections, Khalifa Haftar took a leave from his so-called General Command of the Libyan Army and passed his position authorities as “General Commander” to his Chief of General Staff, Abdelrazik Al-Nathori, in what was seen as a preparation for presidential elections.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aqila Saleh, hasn’t yet announced that he is running for elections, but hasn’t ruled it out either. He has been missing attendance at the House of Representatives’ sessions lately, which could be a sign that he is also closing in on a presidential campaign announcement.