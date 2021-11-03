Libya won’t attend Paris Conference with Israel, GNU says

Libya will not attend the Paris Conference on Libya if the occupying state of Israel is to take part at the invitation of France, spokesman for the National Unity Government (GNU), Mohamed Hammouda, told a press conference Tuesday.

“The government is steadfast in its position and the position of all Libyans and is committed to the Palestinian cause, Hammouda explained.

The GNU spokesman said that it is not yet clear if Israel did receive an invitation to attend the event, but if confirmed, the government would not participate in the conference.

In the same context, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that Turkey would not attend a Paris conference on Libya that Greece, Israel, and the Greek Cypriot administration would be part of.

“If these countries are to attend the conference, then there is no need for us to send special representatives,” Erdogan told journalists on his return from the G-20 summit in Rome.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced last September that his country would host an international conference on Libya on November 12.

But Libyan politicians from the eastern and western camps threw into question the timing and the hosts’ true intention towards Libya.

The Italian Nova news agency also said it had learned from European diplomats that France suggested hosting the conference in partnership with Italy and Germany, but both countries refused, due to the timing of the conference, which comes just less than a month before the date of the country’s long-awaited elections, and because the conference was seen as a repetition of the Libya Stabilization Initiative which the Government of National Unity held on 21 October.