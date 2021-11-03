Thursday , 4 November 2021
The building housing Libya's oil state energy firm, the National Oil Corporation (NOC), is seen in Tripoli, Libya February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Public Prosecution jails Libyan NOC board member

03/11/2021 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The Libyan Tripoli-based Public Prosecution remanded a member of the National Oil Corporation’s (NOC) board of directors, Belgasem Shangir, over charges of public funds misappropriation and abuse of power.

The Public Prosecution also remanded the Director of Safety, Security and Professional Health Department at Akakus Oil Operations company and an administrative employee of the department as well for abuse of power.

The NOC member of board of directors, Shangir, was apprehended days ago at Tripoli’s Mitiga Airport as he arrived in Libya from overseas. He was also made known, according to the Public Prosecution, of the charges and evidence against him and the other two employees, including accusations of forgery of documents for perosnal profits.

