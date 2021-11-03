Tripoli hosts National Conference to Support Libya Elections

The Libyan National Conference to Support Elections was held on Wednesday in Tripoli and concluded with a final statement of five recommendations, most importantly, holding elections on time as per the roadmap of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.

The statement said general elections should be held directly by the people on December 24 without hindrances or delay, urging all parties to accept the results after elections.

The attendees of the conference called on the UN Support Mission in Libya and stakeholders to commit all parties to the respect of the promises made at the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum regarding December elections, in addition to urging the High National Elections Commission to work transparency and according to a timeline leading to holding elections on time.

“Political parties are important to the political process as per democratic systems across the world. Efforts should be coordinated in Libya to ensure elections are held as per the law.” The statement reads

The National Conference was attended by possible presidential and parliamentary candidates, Libyan current and former officials, politicians and activists.