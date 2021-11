HNEC starts Sunday registration of candidates for the presidential and parliamentary elections

The High National Elections Commission (HNEC) said it will start registration of candidates for the presidential and parliamentary elections next Sunday, November 07.

This will take place during a press conference that the HNEC will hold on Sunday, in which it will also announce the start of voter cards distribution.

HNEC added that it will provide during the conference a comprehensive briefing on the latest developments in the electoral process.