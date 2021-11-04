Libya’s 5+5 JMC to meet with Turkish, Russian officials

The member of the Libyan 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC), Emraji Al-Emmami, said the JMC is going to meet with officials from Turkey and Russia separately to discuss the exit of foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya under international supervision.

Al-Emmami said another meeting will be held by the JMC in Egypt after Paris Conference on Libya this month, saying it will be similar to the JMC recent meeting in Cairo with representatives from Chad, Sudan and Niger, who said they were ready to facilitate the mercenaries and fighters in a way that wouldn’t affect stability in their countries and the region, according to a statement by UN envoy to Libya Jan Kubis.