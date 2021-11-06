HCS head: voting laws were drafted by France, Egypt and the UAE

The High Council of State (HCS) Head Khaled Al-Mishri said it was France, Egypt, and the UAE that drafted the election laws citing that was the reason for not submitting them to the House of Representatives (HoR) before adoption.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera Live, Al-Mishri added that the voting laws were formulated so as to prevent Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah from running for the presidential elections because Haftar’s allies know for certain that he would be easily defeated by Dbeibah.

“The international community has pushed for the adoption of the election laws after realizing that the HoR and the HCS will never agree on this issue.” Al-Mishri said.

In another development, Al-Mishri said that the moral and political values have become absent in Libya, as he accused Former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha of “jumping from one boat to another,” in contradiction of his previous positions.

“Bashagha was one of the members who signed the Political Agreement of Skhirat, Morocco, but now he accepted a law opposing this agreement,” the HCS head says.

Bashagha, who is running for president, now wants the elections to go ahead according to the view of the HoR, which Bashagha boycotted years ago after the Constitutional Court nullified it, Al-Mishri explains.