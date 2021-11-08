Libya’s Haftar sends his son to Israel to ask for political, military support

Libyan renegade General Khalifa Haftar has sent his son to Israel to ask for political and military support, veteran Israeli journalist Yossi Melman revealed yesterday.

Last Monday, a private jet took off from Dubai landed at Ben Gurion airport, Melman wrote in Haaretz.

He added: “The plane was on the ground for about 90 minutes, and then continued on to its final destination in Libya,” noting that it belonged “to the Libyan warlord Gen. Khalifa Haftar and is used to fly his family and aides.”

According to Melman, Saddan Haftar, the son of Khalifa Haftar, was on board and he met with Israeli security officials. However, Melman said it was not clear who Saddam had met with.

Melman said that during his secret meeting, Saddam asked for military and political support as he is running in the presidential elections, noting that Libya would normalise ties with Israel should he win the presidency.

The Israeli journalist said Khalifa Haftar has held several secret meetings with representatives from Israel’s Mossad agency and from the Israeli National Security Council.

Melman added that Israel has always been interested in Libya due to its geostrategic location on the Mediterranean, as it’s Egypt’s neighbour, and because it’s home to a large Jewish community.