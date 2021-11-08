Six new bodies recovered from three newly discovered mass graves in Tarhuna

The General Authority for Search and Identification of Missing Persons announced that it had recovered human remains of six unidentified bodies from newly discovered mass graves in the Tarhuna area on Monday.

The authority indicated that the bodies were recovered from three graves on Sunday, in the Abdali area on the Tarhuna Road, noting that two of the human remains were recovered from individual graves, whilst four bodies were exhumed from one mass grave.

It went on to confirm that it is working tirelessly and continuously on the remaining grave sites, which were indicated by reports received to unearth any further missing individuals and to attempt to identify them within the soonest possible timescale.