HNEC head: We received no request to amend Article 12 of the presidential election law

The head of the High National Elections Commission (HNEC), Emad Sayeh, has said in statements to The Libya Observer that the commission had not received any letter from the Acting Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR), Fawzi al-Nuwairi, regarding the amendment of Article (12) of the president’s election law.

Al-Nuwairi stated yesterday that he had addressed the HNEC in a letter signed by more than 50 deputies to amend Article (12) in order to give all those who wish to run the elections race a chance and to ensure the good conduct of the election process and the acceptance of its results by all parties.

Article (12) states that a presidential candidate must resign from his job three months before the elections’ date scheduled for December 24.