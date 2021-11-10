Libyan Army senior leaders reject elections laws issued by HoR

Senior leaders from the Libyan Army’s Volcano of Rage Operation, which defeated Haftar’s forces in their war on Tripoli between April 2019 and May 2020, said in a statement that they reject the laws of upcoming elections issued by the House of Representatives (HoR) and confirmed that those laws aren’t based on any political consensus.

The Volcano of Rage leaders added that they don’t reject elections as a principle, reiterating that they are with holding elections on December 24, reiterating that holding them without a constitution or constitutional basis is a project for dictatorship no matter what the results will be.

The senior leaders indicated that the Head of High National Elections Commission and the members of the House of Representatives who are ” his accomplices” are responsible for the bad consequences that can terminate all the achieved progress, urging the commission to be unbiased and to work as per the political agreement and constitutional declaration.