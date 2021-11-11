From Paris, Menfi says Presidential Council ready to hand power to elected body

The Head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohammed Menfi, said he is ready to hand over power to an elected body via fair and independent elections, adding that the Presidential Council managed to implement all tasks asked of it, especially the handing over of power after elections.

Menfi said at a Paris Forum for Peace that Libya was divided and plagued with conflicts but the Presidential Council managed to consolidate the ceasefire and launched national reconciliation in line with releasing a number of inmates whose jail terms ended, reiterating that the exit of foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya is the task of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) which had already begun an action plan for that matter.

Menfi, who arrived in Paris with a delegation that included 5+5 JMC leaders, hailed France’s efforts in holding the Paris Conference and hoped it would help Libyans reach stability and hold elections.