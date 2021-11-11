High Council of State renews rejection of HoR elections laws

The Libyan High Council of State has renewed its rejection to the elections laws issued by the House of Representatives (HoR) for violating constitutional declaration and political agreement as well as the political consensus.

The High Council of State rejected also the conduct of the High National Elections Commission that is “biased” and undermines the consensus reached by the parties at the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, saying rejecting laws doesn’t mean rejecting the principle of elections.

It also reiterated the importance of holding elections on time without hindrances but on a constitutional basis as per the roadmap of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.