Libya and Italy discuss increased judicial cooperation and judicial training

Libya’s Attorney General, Sideeg Al-Sour, discussed on Monday with Italy’s Ambassador to Libya, Giuseppe Buccino, accompanied by Ernesto Ciccetelli, Consular Officer, ways to enhance judicial cooperation in criminal matters between the Libyan and Italian public prosecutors by responding to requests for mutual legal assistance.

The meeting dealt with requests for mutual legal assistance related to the developments in the case of the killing of Italian immigrants during 2015, and the results of the investigations of the Libyan Public Prosecution in the field of combating transnational organized crime, including the results of measures to confront the activity of groups that practice the regulation of illegal immigration and human trafficking across countries.

Training

The attendees also discussed ways to raise the skills of Libyan Public Prosecution members by strengthening cooperation with their counterpart in developing and implementing training programs.