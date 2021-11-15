Haaretz: Haftar received Israeli assistance in coordination with Egypt

Haftar has received assistance from Israel in collaboration with the Egyptian regime, headed by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reports.

The newspaper added that Haftar was not invited to the Paris conference, but in the summit’s background, ‘whispering was going on about establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and Libya.

Haaretz had previously revealed that a French-made private jet carrying Saddam Haftar took off from Dubai and landed at Ben Gurion Airport on November 8.

The newspaper claimed that Israel gained importance after Haftar promised to normalize ties with the occupying state if he succeeds in the presidential elections.

Haftar’s son met with several Israeli officials during his secret trip to Tel Aviv, according to Haaretz, which also reported that undercover contacts had taken place in the past period between Haftar and figures from the Israeli Mossad (foreign intelligence).

Saddam Haftar was negotiating the possibility of establishing relations with Israel in exchange for security assistance and support to help rebuild Libya, according to the same source.