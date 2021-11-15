ICC says arrest warrant for Saif al-Islam Gaddafi still valid

An arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, is still valid, an ICC spokesman said on Sunday.

“The ICC arrest warrant remains in force and has not changed,” Fadi al-Abdullah told Anadolu Agency.

“The ICC does not comment on political issues,” he added.

Earlier Sunday, Saif al-Islam submitted his application to run in Libya’s upcoming presidential election.

In 2011, the ICC issued an arrest warrant against Saif al-Islam on charges of committing crimes against humanity in Libya.

Libya’s presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on Dec. 24.