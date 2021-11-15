Monday , 15 November 2021
Home / Normal / ICC says arrest warrant for Saif al-Islam Gaddafi still valid

ICC says arrest warrant for Saif al-Islam Gaddafi still valid

15/11/2021 Libyan Express Press Articles

An arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, is still valid, an ICC spokesman said on Sunday.

“The ICC arrest warrant remains in force and has not changed,” Fadi al-Abdullah told Anadolu Agency.

“The ICC does not comment on political issues,” he added.

Earlier Sunday, Saif al-Islam submitted his application to run in Libya’s upcoming presidential election.

In 2011, the ICC issued an arrest warrant against Saif al-Islam on charges of committing crimes against humanity in Libya.

Libya’s presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on Dec. 24.

Electoral ProcessInternational Relations and CooperationJustice
International OrganisationsPolitical Parties and Groups
All

Check Also

Israel, Libya mull building ties, news reports says

Building ties between Libya and Israel will be discussed later, Sama news agency reported Prime …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved