Israel, Libya mull building ties, news reports says

Building ties between Libya and Israel will be discussed later, Sama news agency reported Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh saying yesterday on the sidelines of the Paris conference on Libya.

According to the news site, an Israeli reporter asked Dbeibeh who is possible for establishing ties with Israel and the latter said that the Libyan people should make the decision on this issue. “This issue would be discussed later on,” he said.

It is worth noting that the renegade Libyan General Khalifa Haftar and Saiful Islam Al Gaddafi, who are looking to run in the presidential election, have already made their way to Israel in order to get its support in the elections.

Haftar, Sama said, has already pledged to normalise ties with Israel should he became president.

Some 30 countries and organisations took part in the Paris conference in France on Friday; however Israel, Greece and Cyprus were not invited. Representing Libya was the internationally recognised PM Dbeibeh and the head of the Presidential Council Khalid Al-Mishri.

The conference aimed at ensuring Libya sticks to a plan to hold elections in December and turn a new page in its history.