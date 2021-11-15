Zawiya closes polling stations, rejects Saif Gaddafi and Haftar’s nomination

Representatives from Zawia city, including dignitaries, civil society activists, and military leaders, said Sunday they would not accept to see Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi and Khalifa Haftar run for the president chair.

The son of late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi who was sentenced by a Tripoli court to death for war crimes, appeared in an electoral commission video to sign documents at the election center in the southern town of Sabha.

The representatives of Zawiya reaffirmed in a statement their categorical rejection to nominate any figure who contributed to the killing and displacement of the Libyan people, whatever their status or position.

They held the countries that support these elections legally and morally responsible for what might happen, calling on the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) to refuse the candidacy of Saif al-Islam and Haftar.

The statement warned that these elections would return Libya to square one and trigger a new war that extent is unknown.

At the same time, they affirmed their commitment to the electoral process according to an agreed-upon constitutional rule, noting that the voting polls inside the city will not open only under these conditions.