Aqila Saleh to run for president of Libya

The Media Advisor of the Presidency of the House of Representatives (HoR), Fathi Al-Marimi, confirmed that Parliament Speaker, Aqilah Saleh intends to present his candidacy application for the presidential elections in Libya within the next two day at the headquarters of the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) in Benghazi.

Al-Marimi added in a press statement, that Saleh intends to announce in a statement his electoral program, indicating that this step came in response to the request of the social and political constituencies in the region, extending from Al-Abraq to Amsaad and Jaghboub.

Libya’s presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on Dec. 24.