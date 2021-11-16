Haftar orders arrest of Sabha security director for appearing with Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi

The Chief of Sabha security directorate Mohammed Besher said the pro-Haftar Operation Dignity Room in south Libya issued an arrest warrant of him after he had appeared with Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi when the latter was submitting his elections candidacy in the city.

Besher told Fawasel news agency that his job entails security of the polling stations in Sabha, but he didn’t protect or provide security for Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi, saying the Sabha security directorate has nothing to do with personal security of Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi and doesn’t know who protects him as he came to the HNEC center as a Libyan national without any capacity.

Besher said the Interior Ministry didn’t order the protection of Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi, adding that Haftar’s order of his arrest is worthless and just ink on paper.