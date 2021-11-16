Libya’s 24 December parliamentary elections – 721 candidates registered so far

A total of 721 candidates have so far registered to run in Libya’s 24 December parliamentary elections, the country’s electoral commission said on Tuesday.

This list came in a daily report issued by the commission on its Facebook page regarding the registration process, which will continue through 22 November, Anadolu Agency reports.

Early on Tuesday, Libyan warlord, Khalifa Haftar, announced a bid to seek the presidency. To date, putschist Haftar has been an impediment to the country’s democratic processes.

Libya’s presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on 24 December under an UN-sponsored agreement reached by Libyan political rivals at meetings in Tunisia last November.

On 8 November, the oil-rich country’s electoral commission opened registration for candidates in the polls despite ongoing tensions between the parliament, the High Council of State and the unity government regarding electoral powers and laws.

Libyans hope the looming elections will help end an armed conflict that has plagued the oil-rich country for years.