Several polling stations closed in Western Libya

Several poll stations in a number of cities in western Libya has been closed to protest Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi’s bid to run for December presidential elections.

Poll stations in Zawiya, Garyan, Zintan, Mislata, were blocked after Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi registration to run in next month’s presidential election.

Moreover, International Criminal Court (ICC) revealed that its arrest warrant against the son of former Libyan president, Muammar Gaddafi, is still valid, according to ICC spokesperson.

بعد مدينتي #الزاوية و #الزنتان .. اليوم إغلاق مراكز الاقتراع في مدينة #مسلاتة احتجاجا على ترشح سيف الاسلام القذافي .#سيف_الاسلام_القذافي #مصراته #ليبيا #Libya pic.twitter.com/OYrdvCZhEl — Amr Fathalla ⴰⵎⵔ ⴼⵜⵃⴰⵍⵍⴰⵀ (@AmrFatihalla) November 15, 2021

The 2021 Libyan general election is scheduled to be held on 24 December.