UN comments on Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi’s presidential candidacy

The United Nations commented on the candidacy of Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi saying the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) is the party responsible for approving or disapproving candidates for Libya elections.

The Deputy Spokesman of the United Nations Secretary General, Farhan Haq, told reporters that the UN supports Libyan authorities in preparing for presidential and parliamentary elections, saying the UNSMIL is working on the ground with all parties to achieve consensus for a comprehensive and credible vote.

He also said that the authorities of the High National Elections Commission include accepting candidacy documents and see if they are in line with the laws.

The High National Elections Commission posted on Facebook it had rejected Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi’s candidacy but then minutes later, it deleted it and said its Facebook page was hacked.