Abdul Hamid Dbeibah would run for presidential elections if people want him

Libya’s prime minister said Monday that he’ll run for president if that’s what the people want.

The developments come as the date for long-planned elections, scheduled to take place on December 24, draws nearer.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who is meant to lead Libya until a winner is declared following national and presidential elections on December 24, asked a cheering crowd at a youth rally: “It’s up to you. Do you want me to run in the elections, or do you not?

Dbeibah is currently barred from running under Libya’s current elections laws.

On Sunday, Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, the son of Gadhafi, submitted papers in the southern town of Sabha declaring his candidacy. Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity, has spent years largely in hiding.

The long-awaited vote still faces challenges, including unresolved issues over laws governing the elections, and occasional infighting among armed groups. Other obstacles include the deep rift that remains between Libya’s east and west, split for years by the war, and the presence of thousands of foreign fighters and troops.