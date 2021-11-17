Menfi reaffirms his eagerness to gather all Libyan parties in preparation for the elections

The Head of the Presidential Council (PC), Mohammed Menfi, affirmed his eagerness to gather the Libyan players to heal the rift and prepare for the elections.

This came in a meeting with the UN envoy to Libya, Jan Kubis, at which both sides reviewed the results of the Paris Conference on Libya, methods to establish common ground for cooperation with the international community towards the Libyan situation, in addition to obstacles facing the presidential and parliamentary elections.

For his part, Kubis confirmed that the presence of the Head of the PC at the Paris Conference in his capacity as commander-in-chief of the Libyan army, along with two members of the 5+5 Joint Military Committee (JMC), displayed a strong message to the international community that Libya is fully capable of overcoming its trials and tribulation in order to deliver the country to safety and security in the long-term.