Aguila Saleh announces presidential election bid

Aguila Saleh, the speaker of the House of Representatives, announced Wednesday that he will run in Libya’s presidential election in December, 24.

“We are working to overcome the past, to close the page of conflict in the country, to open a new page and look to the future in a healthier way and to initiate national reconciliation,” Saleh told the Dubai-based Al Hadath television channel.

Claiming that he is willing to “unite the institutions in the country, support security and create a mechanism for accountability and control,” he said “national reconciliation is a cornerstone for the stability of our country.”

On Tuesday, Khalifa Haftar announced his bid for the presidency.

Libya’s presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on Dec. 24.