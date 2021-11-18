GNU establishes National Media Council

The Council of Ministers adopted during their regular meeting on Wednesday several resolutions on various fronts, including establishing the National Media Council.

Mohamed Hammouda, a spokesman for the Government of National Unity (GNU), said the council includes institutions tasked with regulating radio broadcasting and monitoring violations and breaches.

He also announced the establishment of a media-free zone and a fund to support media professionals.

On the economic front, the government permitted the establishment of an economic zone in the western region and a contract for implementing a set of water projects in Sabha worth $285 million.

The salaries were also a focus of debate on Wednesday’s meeting, said Hammouda, confirming that the ministers approved a salary increase for the education sector, the higher faculty members, and university employees.

At another level, the cabinet agreed to a proposal to form an emergency response center and security risks in the oil sector and training centers in Benghazi, Zintan, Shahat, Tarhuna, and Hun.

According to Hammouda, the government further granted permission for a local contract with the Public Services Company to establish parks in Tripoli.