Head of HNEC reviews criminal, civilian records of presidential and parliamentary elections

The Head of the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) Emad Al-Sayeh discussed with the Attorney General Al-Siddiq Al-Sour the efforts to sort out presidential and parliamentary elections candidates’ paperwork, especially proof of criminal records or felonies by any of the candidates.

Al-Sayeh also reviewed civil registry records of the voters with the Head of the Civil Registry Authority, Mohammed Beltamer, who welcomed cooperation efforts with the HNEC to make sure the electoral process is credible.

The HNEC said it had sent 10 presidential elections’ applications to relevant authorities for detailed validation, including verification by the Attorney General, criminal investigation apparatus, and Passports and Citizenship Authority, as per Law No.1 of 2021 and its amendments, which say presidential candidates must have no criminal records or foreign citizenships.