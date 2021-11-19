Al-Orfi calls for amending Article 12

On Thursday, the House of Representatives (HoR) member, Abdul-Monem Al-Orfi, said that the HoR would convene next week to amend Article 12 of the electoral law.

Al-Orfi said that the purpose of amending the article is to allow the Prime Minister, Abdul-Hamid Dbaiaba, the head of the High Council State (HCS), Khaled Al-Meshri, and others to run for the presidential elections.

In his press release, Al-Orfi stated that he is against excluding anyone from running the presidential elections. He said that some HoR members are considering the calls for amending the electoral law and trying to make the results of the elections accepted to all sides.

Al-Orfi stated that it is better to postpone the elections to next March to give better chances for everyone to participate. He added that the issue is that “we are facing two choices, whether to postpone the elections or we might find ourselves in a big issue of refusing the results.”

On the other hand, the HSC stressed that the ones who obstruct running the elections are the ones who had issued the defective laws and ignored the voices that call for accepted accord between all factions.

It is worth mentioning that the Libyans are waiting for the presidential and parliamentary elections on 24th December. Libya is witnessing disagreements amongst the conflicting sides on the electoral laws issued by the HoR.