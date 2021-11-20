Al-Mishri to submit proposal to postpone elections to February 15

The High Council of State Head Khaled Al-Mishri reiterated Friday that he would not run or participate in the parliamentary and presidential elections with its existing laws, revealing that he will submit a proposal to postpone the polls to February 15th.

In a video clip on his Facebook account, Al-Mishri said “I will not be part of the electoral process, neither as a candidate or voter,” expressing his rejection to amend some articles of the election laws to make them fit some candidates.

The HCS head stated that the electoral process requires the existence of a constitutional basis and a state of consensus among all political parties, a clean electoral register, an independent body that has the technical and impartial capacity, and the ability to monitor polling stations.

“We understand very well the strong desire of Libyans to make a change, and we have long demanded this and made proposals in this connection, but there is a desire to plunge the country into a state of conflict instead of reaching consensus, which we completely reject.”

As of Thursday, 21 people had applied to the High National Elections Commission to run in the presidential elections, including Saif Gaddafi, son of former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, warlord Khalifa Haftar, former Prime Minister Ali Zidan, former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha, and Tobruk-based Parliament Speaker Aqilah Saleh.