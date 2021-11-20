HoR Speaker says elections laws cannot be amended

The Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) Aqila Saleh said they cannot amend elections laws now especially Article 12, adding that time allowed for amendment has ended.

Saleh, who is running in the presidential elections, told Al-Arabiya TV that the laws weren’t made to suit a certain person.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Libyan House of Representatives, Abdullah Blehiq, said it’s now too late for making amendments to the elections laws.

Blehiq told Libya Alahrar TV that Libyans’ interest lies in supporting presidential and parliamentary elections to end division in the country.

The spokesman for the HoR indicated that the High Council of State aims to derail the holding of elections and has been doing so since the start, adding that this is the goal of the High Council of State: derailing elections, not objecting to HoR elections laws.

On Thursday, HoR member Abdelmonem Al-Arfi told Libya Alahrar TV that the HoR would convene Monday and could amend Article 12 of presidential elections law to allow Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, Head of High Council of State, Khalid Al-Mishri, and Head of Audit Bureau, Khalid Shakshak to run for Head of State elections.