Son of Haftar blackmails militia fighters to vote for his father

The London-based Al-Quds Al-Arabi has said it had learned from sources in Benghazi that Khaled Khalifa Haftar, who heads the 106th brigade in his father’s militias, is forcing fighting members to hand over their voter registration cards in exchange for their salaries.

The source added that the security officers in all the military barracks belonging to Haftar and his sons informed their members that they would take strict measures against those who do not bring in the polling cards, including denying them their salaries this month.

According to the same source, a circular issued by Khaled Haftar requires all fighters to attend their camps four days before the country’s elections planned for 24 of the same month to set up a mechanism for transporting them to the poling stations to cast their votes for his father.

Similar news has been making rounds on the Internet saying that the leadership of Haftar’s militias required its members to bring in election cards in exchange for receiving their salaries, warning to hold them accountable if they rejected the orders.

The Tobruk-based House of Representatives allowed the military to vote in the elections for the first time after Parliament Speaker Aqila Saleh amended the article that prevented them from taking part.

Khalifa Haftar lauded the amendment in this regard and described it as a “historic decision.”