Journalist Siraj Al-Maqsabi kidnapped in Benghazi

The General Press Authority denounced on Monday the kidnapping of a journalist named Siraj Al-Maqsabi in Benghazi city.

The authority said in a statement that Al-Maqsabi was kidnapped by a group, whose identity has yet to be known.

The statement called on all security services to react immediately to find out the fate of Al-Maqsabi, to release him and pledge not to repeat such abuses which violate the legislation that protects the press and journalists, particularly at this time of grave importance leading up to the elections due on December 24.

