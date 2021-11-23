Body removal crew retrieves more corpses from Tarhouna

A team from the General Authority for the Search and Identification of the Missing Persons has been called once again to the Gabinah district in Tarhouna after confirming the presence of a new mass grave in the area.

A statement by the relevant authorities said Monday that its team would begin exhumation operations Tuesday, bringing the total number of graves discovered in the city to 89.

The new grave is the fourth to be discovered in the Gabinah area since the recovery efforts began in June of last year, following the pro-Haftar Kani militia defeat in the city.

Last Tuesday, the body removal crew recovered two corpses from different spots in the same area, bringing the total number of bodies to 243, of which 65 have been identified.