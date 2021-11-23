Supreme Judicial Council amends election appeals committees’ regulations

The Libyan Supreme Judicial Council amended the fifth article of the regulations table for the tasks of appeals committees regarding elections.

The amendment says the appeal should be sent to preliminary appeals committees within the area of the candidates against whom the appeals are filed within 72 hours following the publication of candidates’ lists, adding that appeals to voting and results of elections will be made within 24 hours of the publication of preliminary results to the committees in the areas of the two sides of the appeals.

Appeals against executive measures by the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) 48 hours after the violations are recorded within the area of both sides of the appeals, according to the amendment.

The fifth article said before amendment that appeals against candidates should be filed with preliminary appeals committees within the area of the candidate, which was contested by many people because it would be difficult to appeal against candidates in their area.

Benghazi displaced community called in a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council for enabling them to appeal in their areas of residence because they cannot do so in eastern region’s courts where Khalifa Haftar is in control and then appeal against him or any other candidate in that region.