Thursday , 25 November 2021
Home / Normal / Elections calendar tops agenda in Menfi, El-Sisi talks in Cairo

Elections calendar tops agenda in Menfi, El-Sisi talks in Cairo

24/11/2021 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

The Presidential Council (PC) Head, Mohamed El Manfi, met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Tuesday to discuss the latest political developments in Libya and strengthen ties between the two countries.

The focus of talks was the elections, besides reconciliation and backing the 5 + 5 Committee, a statement by the PC head confirmed.

Menfi’s meeting with President El-Sisi came on the sidelines of the 21st summit of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) held in Cairo.

The two sides reviewed preparations for the presidential and parliamentary elections and means to ensure they are held on time and simultaneously for ending the transitional phase in Libya.

They also discussed supporting national reconciliation efforts in order to achieve peace and stability in the country, stressing the need to assist the 5 + 5 Joint Military Committee in accomplishing its tasks.

Menfi praised what he called Egypt’s efforts towards finding a solution to the Libyan crisis, underscoring the depth of the historical relations and ties that unite the two countries.

Electoral ProcessInternational Relations and Cooperation
Head of StateStates
All

Check Also

US calls on Security Council to sanction anyone who obstructs Libyan elections

The United States called on the UN Security Council on Tuesday to “impose sanctions” on …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved