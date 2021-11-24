Wednesday , 24 November 2021
Home / Normal / US blames Pro-Haftar group for torture and displacement of civilians in Tarhouna
An aerial view shows Libyan experts exhuming human remains from mass graves in Tarhuna, southeast of the capital Tripoli, on October 28, 2020. - Libya's General Authority for the Search and Identification of Missing Persons reported yesterday that 12 unidentified bodies were recovered in the Rabt project area in Tarhuna. (Photo by Mahmud TURKIA / AFP)

US blames Pro-Haftar group for torture and displacement of civilians in Tarhouna

24/11/2021 Libyan Express Press Articles

The US sanctioned Mohamed al-Kani and the Kaniyat militia on Wednesday, accused of killing civilians discovered in mass graves in city of Tarhuna, 65 kilometres (40 mi) to the southeast of Tripoli, in the Murqub District. .

The Treasury Department blamed the pro-Khalifa Haftar group for torture, forced disappearances and displacement of civilians in Libya.

“Mohamed al-Kani and the Kaniyat militia have tortured and killed civilians during a cruel campaign of oppression in Libya,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

He vowed US solidarity with Libyans, saying Washington “will use the tools and authorities at its disposal to target human rights abusers in Libya and across the world.”

Earlier this month, the Libyan authorities discovered five mass graves in the same area in Tarhuna where 12 bodies were exhumed.

International Relations and CooperationSecurity Forces
ArmyStates
Murqub

Check Also

Moscow builds ties with Tripoli government before December vote

A delegation of the Russian General Staff visited Tripoli on Nov. 10. The Russian military …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved