US blames Pro-Haftar group for torture and displacement of civilians in Tarhouna

The US sanctioned Mohamed al-Kani and the Kaniyat militia on Wednesday, accused of killing civilians discovered in mass graves in city of Tarhuna, 65 kilometres (40 mi) to the southeast of Tripoli, in the Murqub District. .

The Treasury Department blamed the pro-Khalifa Haftar group for torture, forced disappearances and displacement of civilians in Libya.

“Mohamed al-Kani and the Kaniyat militia have tortured and killed civilians during a cruel campaign of oppression in Libya,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

He vowed US solidarity with Libyans, saying Washington “will use the tools and authorities at its disposal to target human rights abusers in Libya and across the world.”

Earlier this month, the Libyan authorities discovered five mass graves in the same area in Tarhuna where 12 bodies were exhumed.