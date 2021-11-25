Russia wants to postpone elections ‘after ruling out Gaddafi from the race’

Friday , 26 November 2021
25/11/2021 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

Russia’s Ambassador to the UN, Gennady Kuzmin, has called for postponing the election in Libya saying that those demanding the delay have the right to be heard.

Addressing the UN Security Council on Wednesday, Kuzmin said that the participation of representatives from the former regime in the elections enhances the prospects of success of the electoral process.

The Russian delegate’s speech comes after the exclusion of Saif Gaddafi from the presidential race. Media outlets reported that it was because of a death sentence issued against him by the Libyan judiciary for committing war crimes.

According to analysts, Russia called for postponing the elections after the HNEC ruled out its favourite candidate, Saif Gaddafi. Bloomberg had hinted in a previous report that Putin is defying the United States and Europe with Gaddafi’s son.

