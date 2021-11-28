HNEC: Citizens are violating the law by attempting to monitor the electoral process

The High National Elections Commission (HNEC) announced that it had observed some citizens monitoring the electoral process, possessing no legal or official capacity, which amounts to an illegal violation of the law and regulations, regardless of good intentions.

The HNEC added in a statement that the process of investigation and questioning of members of the polling station committees, along with the filming within the stations without authority or permission of the HNEC is in complete violation of the regulatory provisions and could be perceived as intimidation.