HNEC confirms the closure of the appeals phase against it

The Director of the media center of the High National Electoral Commission (HNEC), Sami Al-Sharif, stated that the appeals phase against the commission’s decision to exclude candidates has officially ended.

Al-Sharif explained that the appeals process between the candidates has also reached a conclusion and they are awaiting rulings to be decided upon.

He added that the election date remains on time for December 24, reiterating that the commission is awaiting the results of the appeals.