Tripoli Appeals Court accepts two appeals against Dbeibah

Tripoli Appeals Court has accepted two appeals against the presidential candidacy of the current Prime Minister and presidential candidate, Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, ahead of the December 24 vote.

Judicial sources said the first appeal was filed by presidential candidates Aref Al-Nayed, Othman Abdeljalil, Mohammed Al-Muntasser, and Libyan Political Dialogue Forum’s members Ahmed Al-Sharkasi and Al-Saida Al-Yakoubi, while the second appeal was lodged by presidential candidate and ex-Minister of Interior Fathi Bashagha.

The court ruled in acceptance of the appeals and rejected the candidacy of Dbeibah, while it kept that of the Head of Audit Bureau Khalid Shakshak against whom Bashagha also filed an appeal.

The sources said Dbeibah can appeal the decision of the court and must file a motion in three days starting November 28. The court ruling will be issued three days after the day of Dbeibah’s appeal, if he filed one.

Meanwhile in Benghazi, two appeals were filed against Khalifa Haftar’s presidential candidacy; one, filed by presidential candidate Andelmajid Saif Al-Nasser, was rejected by the court, while the second will be considered Monday.

Regarding the candidacy of Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi, Sabha Appeals Court adjourned the session on Sunday after the former filed an appeal against the High National Elections Commission’s decision to disqualify his candidacy. The reason for the suspension is the absence of one of the three required judges.

Sources from Sabha said the judges of the Appeals Court were threatened by members of Haftar’s forces not to accept the appeal by Gaddafi so that he can remain outside the presidential race.