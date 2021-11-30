Protest held outside HNEC office against elections without a constitution

Hundreds of citizens organized a protest in front of the headquarters of the High National Elections Commission in Tripoli on Tuesday, to reject the current electoral laws and the holding of elections without a constitution.

The protesters also rejected the blatant violations and fraud which had occurred in the electoral process and the acceptance of wanted criminals as presidential candidates.

The protesters denounced the HNEC’s obvious transgression of its powers and the passing of laws drafted by the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Tobruk, (HoR), Aquila Saleh, reiterating that the Libyan people are the ones who decide the form and process of government through the constitution.