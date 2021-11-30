Wednesday , 1 December 2021
Home / Normal / Protest held outside HNEC office against elections without a constitution

Protest held outside HNEC office against elections without a constitution

30/11/2021 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

Hundreds of citizens organized a protest in front of the headquarters of the High National Elections Commission in Tripoli on Tuesday, to reject the current electoral laws and the holding of elections without a constitution.

The protesters also rejected the blatant violations and fraud which had occurred in the electoral process and the acceptance of wanted criminals as presidential candidates.

The protesters denounced the HNEC’s obvious transgression of its powers and the passing of laws drafted by the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Tobruk, (HoR), Aquila Saleh, reiterating that the Libyan people are the ones who decide the form and process of government through the constitution.

Electoral ProcessLegislationPolitical Transition
High National Elections CommissionPolitical Parties and Groups
All

Check Also

Libyan border is reopening to Algeria

Libya and Algeria have agreed to open the Al-Debdeb-Ghadames border crossing, as interior ministers of …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved