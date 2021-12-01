Landmine explosion kills foreign worker, wounds four others

The spokesman for the Emergency and Ambulance Service, Osama Ali, said on Wednesday that one foreign worker was killed and four others wounded as a result of a landmine explosion in the area of Ain Zara, south Tripoli.

Ali further explained that two of the four wounded were in need of urgent intensive care and the accident occurred whilst they were working on a citizen’s farm.

The injured were rushed to the Central Hospital on Al-Zawiya Street and the Abu Salim Accident and Emergency Hospital, whilst the corpse of the fatality was transferred to Tripoli University Hospital.