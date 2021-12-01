Thursday , 2 December 2021
Home / Normal / Landmine explosion kills foreign worker, wounds four others

Landmine explosion kills foreign worker, wounds four others

01/12/2021 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The spokesman for the Emergency and Ambulance Service, Osama Ali, said on Wednesday that one foreign worker was killed and four others wounded as a result of a landmine explosion in the area of Ain Zara, south Tripoli.

Ali further explained that two of the four wounded were in need of urgent intensive care and the accident occurred whilst they were working on a citizen’s farm.

The injured were rushed to the Central Hospital on Al-Zawiya Street and the Abu Salim Accident and Emergency Hospital, whilst the corpse of the fatality was transferred to Tripoli University Hospital.

Security Situation
Core Security & Justice Providers
Tripoli

Check Also

Questions of credibility raised at UN over Libya election

Questions were raised Wednesday at the United Nations about the credibility of presidential elections due …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved