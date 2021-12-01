Libyan border is reopening to Algeria

Libya and Algeria have agreed to open the Al-Debdeb-Ghadames border crossing, as interior ministers of both sides met in Algeria to discuss bilateral relations.

Minister Khaled Mazen and his Algerian counterpart Kamal Beljoud discussed coordination in various fields, stressing that the visions are identical in many files.

The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation between the ministries and form technical committees to explore areas of possible collaboration, including training police personnel and taking into account the interests of nationals of both countries.

They also touched upon the reopening of the border crossings to facilitate the movement of goods with a goal to bring down the high prices, especially in southern Libya, according to the Algerian News Agency.

Meanwhile, Beljoud affirmed his country’s readiness for coordination with regard to training in civil protection and policing, as he welcomed the continuation of joint work and coordination between the two ministries in the future.