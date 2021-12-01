Renewed clashes in Houn between two pro-Haftar brigades

Thursday , 2 December 2021
01/12/2021 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

Clashes between pro-Haftar 116 and Al-Hasoom brigades renewed in Houn, central Libya Tuesday night.

A source from Houn said shells fell on various residential areas, pushing some families to leave their houses, adding that clashes took place in many areas, including former Kiyada Street, where Haftar’s forces are located.

Clashes between the two brigades erupted on Sunday. Two people were killed and one was injured. Houn residents called on Haftar to withdraw his forces from public buildings in residential neighborhoods due to the intimidation they created by their internal fighting.

