Zawiya Court upholds excluding Haftar from presidential election

Zawiya Court of First Instance on Tuesday ruled to exclude Khalifa Haftar from next month’s presidential election, according to local media.

The court accepted an appeal lodged against Haftar’s candidacy and ruled to exclude him from the list of candidates for the Dec. 24 polls, Ean Libya News Outlet reported.

The court said it decided “to accept the appeal … and to cancel the decision of the High Elections Commission regarding the candidacy of Khalifa Belqasim Haftar, and excluded him from the list of candidates for the presidential election.”

Last week, the Libyan Electoral Commission announced a primary list of 73 candidates for the presidential election and another list of 25 people excluded from running for presidency, including Saif al-Islam.